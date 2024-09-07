Ohio State Buckeyes Fans Will Love What Texas QB Quinn Ewers Said
The Ohio State Buckeyes were delighted to see what happened to the arch-rival Michigan Wolverines this weekend. Former Ohio State quarterback Quinn Ewers led the Texas Longhorns to a massive 31-12 beatdown over Michigan.
Ewers has been very vocal throughout the week about the emotions of playing the Wolverines. He fondly remembers his time with the Buckeyes and was clearly hoping to win that game remembering the rivalry between his former school and Michigan.
After the game, Ewers opened up about the emotions of playing the Wolverines and carrying the emotions of playing at Ohio State and facing Michigan throughout the week.
“I understand the rivalry that Ohio State has with Michigan. To kind of carry that along through the week. Again, I understand how it goes. It’s definitely cool coming back here because the last time I was here, it didn’t go which team’s way I was on.”
This is just another example of the phrase "once a Buckeye, always a Buckeye." Ewers clearly was emotional about his time with Ohio State.
Needless to say, Buckeyes fans were happy for Ewers. They were also happy with Ewers. Seeing the Wolverines lose is always a good feeling for Ohio State fans.
With that loss, it's very possible that the Buckeyes will have a chance to knock Michigan out of the playoff picture on November 30th. If they can snap a three-year losing streak to the Wolverines, that could be enough to ruin the resume for their bitter rivals.
There would be no better feeling to end the regular season than to punch a ticket into the College Football Playoff and end Michigan's all at the same time.
All of that being said, Ohio State fans should send a note of thanks to Ewers on social media.