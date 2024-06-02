Ohio State One of Four Finalists for 2025 4-Star Linebacker
The Ohio State Buckeyes are among the final contenders for one of the top linebackers in the 2025 class.
Per reports Saturday from On3's Hayes Fawcett, Ohio State is one of four finalists for four-star 2025 linebacker Riley Pettijohn.
Pettijohn, a product of McKinney High School right outside of Dallas, Texas, will be deciding between Ohio State, USC, Texas and Texas A&M, meaning the Buckeyes will be up against some steep competition. He's currently on his visit to Ohio State this weekend which will be followed by trips to Texas (June 14) and USC (June 21).
Pettijohn also received offers from programs like Michigan, Oregon, Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma and Florida.
Over the past two years, Pettijohn posted 162 total tackles -- which included 120 last season -- to go along with 15 tackles for loss, six sacks, five pass breakups and one interception.
Per 247Sports' composite rankings, Pettijohn, who stands at 6-2, 205 pounds, is the No. 4 overall
linebacker in the 2025 class and the No. 9 player in the state of Texas. His father, Duke, played on the defensive line at Syracuse from 1997-2000 and was a two-time All-Big East selection long before the Orange made the move to the ACC.
The Buckeyes have 12 commitments for 2025 after the decommitment of cornerback Blake Woodby. Ohio State's class still features five-star cornerbacks Devin Sanchez and Na'eem Offord along with three-star safeties DeShawn Stewart and Cody Haddad. Sanchez and Offord are currently listed as the two top CBs overall in the entire 2025 recruiting class, per 247Sports rankings.
However, adding Pettijohn to the fold would give Ohio State its third commitment at linebacker alongside four-star Tarvos Alford and three-star Eli Lee.