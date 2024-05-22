Ohio State Buckeyes Five-Star Commit Na'eem Offord Shuts Down Recruiting Rumors
The Ohio State Buckeyes recently lost a commitment from 2025 four-star cornerback Blake Woodby, but the concern for OSU faithful hasn't stopped there.
Sudden social media rumors have connected Ohio State's 2025 five-star cornerback commit Na'eem Offord to other programs, with his recruitment allegedly being "wide open." In a recent tweet posted Tuesday, the Birmingham, Ala. native's name was thrown in the mix with Oregon, Auburn and Alabama.
However, Ohio State fans can breath a sigh of relief.
Offord, who originally committed on Feb. 4, addressed the tweet directly, writing simply that the rumors are "so not true."
The Buckeyes have 12 commitments for 2025 after Woodby's decision. Ohio State's class still features five-star cornerbacks Devin Sanchez and Offord along with three-star safeties DeShawn Stewart and Cody Haddad. Sanchez and Offord are currently listed as the two top CBs overall in the entire 2025 recruiting class, per 247Sports rankings.
Offord and Sanchez arriving to campus in 2025 means the Buckeyes could potentially boast one of the best secondaries in the country based on talent alone. Of course, both players will have to live up to their five-star grade in order for this to come to fruition.
Over the past two seasons, Offord has tallied 30 tackles, five interceptions, four pass breakups and one sack.