Ohio State Buckeyes receive great news after Brian Hartline's head coaching interview
Just a few days after beating Michigan, Ohio State received a good bit of positive news.
Buckeyes offensive coordinator Brian Hartline has been respected as one of the best talent evaluators at the wide receiver position. Earlier Monday morning, it looked like Hartline could be on the move.
According to reports, Hartline interviewed for Kentucky’s vacant head football job on Monday.
However, Kentucky is expected to move forward with Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein. He’s a Kentucky native, one of the country’s top offensive minds and play callers, and will now be leaving the Big Ten to help his hometown team.
The sides are expected to finalize a deal soon, which is great news for Ohio State.
Over the weekend, head coach Ryan Day was finally able to get a monkey off his back when the Buckeyes handedly defeated the Michigan Wolverines, who had won the four previous meetings.
While Ohio State has not seen a recruiting drop off as a result of losing the game, keeping Hartline in Columbus will ensure that the Buckeyes can identify and lock down the best offensive players in the nation.
Hartline is in his first season as the offensive coordinator of the Buckeyes. He replaced Chip Kelly, who left Columbus after winning a national championship to work for Pete Carroll’s Las Vegas Raiders as an offensive coordinator in the NFL. Unfortunately for Kelly, the Raiders are one of the worst teams in the league and he was fired before the end of his first season.
Before the matchup against Michigan, Day would not comment on the potential of bringing back Kelly. However, if Hartline would have departed, he certainly could have been a top candidate.
Hartline’s focus should now return to helping Ohio State defend their title. Talented wide receiver duo Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate both contributed to their team’s victory in Michigan. They are both expected to play in Saturday’s Big Ten Championship game.
A Buckeyes football alumni, it’s possible to see a world where he can stick around the program for a long time. But his success as an offensive coordinator and recruiter will certainly keep him in the national spotlight for head coach vacancies.
Leaving Ohio State for an opening like Kentucky would feel like a bit of a downgrade – especially since high profile jobs including Penn State are still available.
Under Hartline’s watch, Ohio State has turned into “Wide Receiver U.” It’s great news that he’s remaining with the Buckeyes for now.