REPORT: Ohio State Buckeyes Interested in Big Ten Opponents Defender
The Ohio State Buckeyes have been very busy in the NCAA transfer portal rumor mill. Ryan Day is looking to make some moves to keep his team in contention for the 2025 season and Ohio State is still a premier destination for transfer portal players.
With that in mind, they have been reported to have interest in trying to poach a defender from a Big Ten opponent.
Chris Hummer of 247 Sports has reported that the Buckeyes are interested and will host a visit with Nebraska Cornhuskers' defensive end James Williams.
"As for his potential future home, Williams is sorting through his options. He said that he would visit Florida State next Monday. After that is a trip to Texas A&M that Wednesday. Williams also said he's planning visits to Ohio State and Michigan State."
Williams would be a very intriguing addition for Ohio State. They could use more help on the edge and Williams has shown promise as a pass-rusher.
During the 2024 college football season with Nebraska, Williams ended up recording 14 tackles and five sacks. In his freshman year, he had four tackles and two sacks.
While he has not put up huge numbers, the sack production is impressive. He is clearly capable of getting to the quarterback, which is something that the Buckeyes need more of for next season.
If Ohio State were to bring Williams in and get him working with their elite coaching staff, they could very well end up developing him quickly. With the raw talent that Williams has already shown with the Cornhuskers, it's clear that he has some major potential to work with.
That being said, there are clearly a lot of teams interested in him. Williams will have his pick of options to play the next chapter of his college football career.
However, the Buckeyes can offer him a chance to compete for an elite program and for a national championship. The other schools mentioned as possible landing spots simply cannot offer him quite as much as Ohio State can.
It will be interesting to see where Williams chooses to go. For now, he's a player to keep a close eye on as a potential Buckeyes' target.