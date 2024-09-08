Ohio State Buckeyes Star Earns Massive Compliment From LeBron James
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith put forth another scintillating performance in Week 2, and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has taken notice.
Smith logged five catches for 119 yards while punching in a 70-yard touchdown in Ohio State's 56-0 win over the Western Michigan Broncos on Saturday evening, and James—an Ohio native—was thrilled by the outing.
In an Instagram story, James posted a photo of Smith with the caption "BEAST!!" (h/t ClutchPoints).
That's certainly a great description of Smith, who has already taken the college football world by storm over his first couple of games.
Last week, the freshman phenom caught six passes for 92 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the Buckeyes' 52-6 victory over the Akron Zips.
Considered by some to be one of the best wide receiver prospects ever, Smith is an electrifying weapon who appears to be taking Ohio State's offense to a new level in 2024.
After sputtering a bit early on in their season opener, the Buckeyes made sure to immediately stamp their dominance right from the get go against Western Michigan, scoring 21 points in the first quarter and taking a 35-0 lead into halftime.
Ohio State outgained Western Michigan 683 to 99 in total yards and registered 30 first downs compared to just six for the Broncos. The only blemish on what was an otherwise perfect showing by the Buckeyes was the fact that they committed six penalties.
Smith and Co. are now 2-0 and will host the Marshall Thundering Herd next Saturday.