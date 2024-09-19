Ohio State Buckeyes' Jeremiah Smith Signs Historic NIL Deal
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith has taken the college football world by storm this season, and he is being recognized for it.
Smith has signed an NIL deal with Red Bull, making him the first college football athlete to ever land a deal with the company, via Front Office Sports.
There were questions about how Smith would fit with Ohio State heading into his freshman campaign. Some wondered if he would truly be able to flash his talents in his debut season.
After all, even Marvin Harrison Jr. did not make much of an impact in his first year.
Well, those questions concerning Smith have been answered in a big way.
The 18-year-old got his Buckeyes career off to a fantastic start in Week 1, catching six passes for 92 yards and a couple of touchdowns in a blowout win over the Akron Zips.
Then, the following game, Smith hauled in five more receptions for 119 yards, which included a 70-yard score.
Smith is one-third of a lethal Ohio State receiving corps that also includes Emeka Egbuka and Carnell Tate, and it's looking like Smith may be the best of the bunch.
The Miami Gardens, Fl. native is considered by some to be the best wide receiver prospect to ever come through Columbus, and some have even gone as far to say that he may be the best receiver prospect in history, period.
While Smith obviously still has a lot to prove, he is off to a phenomenal beginning.
Ohio State will face the Marshall Thundering Herd this Saturday.