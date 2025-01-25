Ohio State Buckeyes Legend Lands High-Profile Coaching Job
Former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback J.T. Barrett has been named the Chicago Bears' quarterbacks coach, via Brad Biggs of The Chicago Tribune.
Barrett had previously been serving as the assistant quarterbacks coach for the Detroit Lions, a position he held for two years.
He earned his first NFL coaching job in 2022, when be broke into the league as a Lions offensive assistant.
This is obviously a major jump for Barrett, as he will now be mentoring Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, who was the No. 1 overall pick last April.
Barrett spent four years at Ohio State from 2014 through 2017, establishing himself as one of the most exciting players to ever done a Buckeyes uniform.
His debut campaign in Columbus was scintillating, as he threw for 2,834 yards and 34 touchdowns while also rushing for 938 yards and 11 scores. However, he broke his ankle during Ohio State's final regular-season game against Michigan and was unable to participate in the Buckeyes' National Championship Game victory as a result.
Barrett then shared time under center with Cardale Jones the following season before reassuming the full-time starting job in 2016. He ended his Ohio State tenure with a bang in 2017, racking up 3,053 yards and 35 touchdowns to go along with 798 yards and 12 scores on the ground.
He unfortunately went undrafted in 2018 and never got the chance to shine on the NFL level, but what he achieved with the Buckeyes still reverberates through Columbus.
We'll see what he can do for Williams in Chicago.