Ohio State Buckeyes QB Julian Sayin Receives Massive Ranking for 2024 Season
The Ohio State Buckeyes made a massive move in their 2024 recruiting class when they were able to flip quarterback Julian Sayin from the Alabama Crimson Tide.
After the news of Nick Saban retiring, Sayin decided to break his commitment to Alabama. Despite many schools trying to land him, Ohio State ended up getting the deal done with the young quarterback.
Sayin, a five-star quarterback out of Carlsbad, California, projects to have legitimate star potential at the college level. He has even been involved in competing for playing time right off the bat.
Heading into the 2024 season, Sayin is receiving massive praise.
According to renowned college football analyst Phil Steele, Sayin is the No. 1 freshman quarterback in the entire nation. On3 shared Steele's rankings, and here's what they had to say about the Buckeyes' young signal caller.
"Sayin was originally committed to Alabama before flipping to the Buckeyes following the news of Nick Saban‘s retirement. He ranks as the No. 2 quarterback in the 2024 cycle according to the On3 Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. Sayin threw for 2,347 yards, 24 touchdowns and one interception this past season as a senior at Carlsbad (CA) High School. He will have competition for the starting job this fall in the form of Kansas State transfer Will Howard and third-year returner Devin Brown."
To see a freshman quarterback competing for a prestigious starting job for a school like Ohio State is impressive. Sayin truly does look the part of the next big quarterback for the Buckeyes.
On3 also revealed an interesting comparison for the young quarterback. They have compared him to current Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Mac Jones.
While the comparison to Jones isn't the most flattering in the present, he was a superstar at the college level. Sayin has that same kind of potential.
It will be very interesting to see what happens with Sayin in the 2024 season. Will he end up working his way onto the field as the starter?
No matter what happens this year, the future could not be more bright for Ohio State with Sayin.