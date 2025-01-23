Ohio State Buckeyes QB Julian Sayin Receives Interesting Take
The Ohio State Buckeyes won it all this season. Will Howard and company powered the program to a National Championship win on Monday night.
While fans are thoroughly enjoying the championship, there are many already looking forward to the 2025 season. Once again, Ohio State is going to be expected to be a top-tier championship contender.
Ryan Day and company have the talent on the 2025 roster to defend their title. However, with Howard graduating and heading off to the next level, there are questions about the quarterback position.
Right now, it is widely expected that Julian Sayin will end up being the Buckeyes' starter next year. He has elite arm talent and has shown huge potential since transferring to Ohio State from Alabama, but he is completely unproven on the field.
With that being said, Sayin has received an interesting take for the 2025 campaign.
On3 Sports has put out their list ranking the top 25 quarterbacks in college football for the 2025 season. Sayin was on that list, but claimed the very last spot in the rankings at No. 25.
Even though he didn't rank high, Sayin simply has to prove himself. Placing him much higher would simply be a guess at this point in time.
There is no denying the talent and potential that the young Buckeyes' quarterback possesses. He could end up being the next superstar college football quarterback.
It would be reasonable to expect him to put up huge numbers in 2025. But, rankings are not created off of possible outcomes. Sayin will need to earn his way up the rankings.
Looking at the offense, Ohio State should have one of the most prolific units in the nation. If Sayin lives up to his potential, he will have Jeremiah Smith and Max Klare as two of his top targets. Carnell Tate will also likely be back as a top-tier weapon.
Everything has been set up for Sayin to have success. Day and the coaching staff has done an excellent job of recruiting the right talent around their young quarterback.
Hopefully, the Buckeyes see the top-tier talent that Sayin brought to the program when he committed. Should he be able to do that, there is no reason why Ohio State couldn't win back-to-back titles.