Ohio State Buckeyes' Julian Sayin Reveals More Details About Joining Team
When the Ohio State Buckeyes were able to secure the transfer commitment from quarterback Julian Sayin, they likely secured their quarterback of the future.
Sayin has one of the most talented arms in the nation. He has the arm strenghth and accuracy to be an elite starter in the near future. He also comes with great football IQ and leadership skills. Those last two qualities are things that a coaching staff simply cannot teach.
While there is a good chance that Sayin won't play in 2024, he has been pushing both Will Howard and Devin Brown. No one should count him out just yet.
During a recent media session, Sayin spoke out and revealed more details about why he opted to transfer away from the Alabama Crimson Tide.
"I came because of Coach Saban. We had a great relationship throughout the recruiting process. I love Coach Saban and I really wanted to play for him. The new staff that came in, we didn't have a relationship prior to when I got there, so I just felt like it was the best decision for me to come out here."
He went on to talk more about his decision to transfer to Ohio State as well.
"I felt like there's really good quarterback development here. Coach Day is a great quarterback whisperer. The quarterbacks they've had in just the past five years have really put up great numbers and have just really done things the right way. I wanted to come into this offense and be coached by him, be coached by Coach Kelly, make adjustments at the line, that type of thing."
That reasoning makes perfect sense. Thankfully, it worked out in favor of the Buckeyes.
Looking ahead to the 2025 season, Sayin is expected to compete with fellow five-star quarterback Air Noland. That competition should be extremely entertaining to watch.
Even though he's not guaranteed playing time over the next two years, Sayin looks like the real deal. It would be a bit of a shock if he doesn't end up becoming Ohio State's clear starting quarterback at some point in the near future.