Ohio State quarterback enters transfer portal after Cotton Bowl loss

With Ohio State’s shock 24-14 defeat to the Miami Hurricanes on Wednesday still stinging, one of its quarterbacks has decided to enter the transfer portal.

The redshirt sophomore departs the Buckeyes after three seasons, having struggled to find a consistent opportunity to establish himself as Ohio State’s quarterback of the future. And now, following their surprise Cotton Bowl loss, he will be looking elsewhere.

Across three seasons in Columbus, including seven games this season as a backup to Julian Sayin, Lincoln Kienholz appeared in 12 games, completing 21 of 36 passes for 250 yards and a touchdown, serving primarily as a reserve while learning behind a deep, competitive quarterback class.

Lienholz now enters the transfer portal, aiming to kickstart his career with the Buckeyes’ pool of quarterbacks remaining strong, led by Sayin. The South Dakota native will still have two years of eligibility left after redshirting in 2024.

Kienholz arrived at Ohio State Buckeyes with an impressive pedigree. As a high school prospect, he was rated the nation’s No. 205 overall recruit and the No. 15 quarterback in the 2023 class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, which combines evaluations from all three major recruiting services.

While not the highest-profile quarterback in his class, his production and athletic traits made him one of the more intriguing passers in the cycle.

Listed at 6-foot-3 and 180 pounds, though appearing slightly smaller on film, Kienholz built his reputation as a prolific and accurate passer with a strong multi-sport background. He is widely regarded as one of the best high school athletes in recent memory.

A two-time state champion quarterback, he also earned all-state honors in football, basketball, and baseball, underscoring his versatility and competitive makeup.

As a junior in high school, Kienholz put up staggering numbers, throwing for 3,359 yards and 37 touchdowns against just six interceptions, while adding 1,165 rushing yards and 12 scores on the ground.

That dual-threat production helped cement his status as one of the most productive quarterbacks in the 2023 class.

With Kienholz now headed to the transfer portal, Ohio State’s quarterback outlook remains strong. The Buckeyes are set to return Sayin and five-star freshman Tavien St. Clair next season.

To add, the Buckeyes have already secured a commitment from Mission Viejo, California, three-star passer Luke Fahey in the 2026 class.

For Kienholz, a fresh start may provide the opportunity to fully showcase the talent that once made him one of the Midwest’s most decorated prep athletes.