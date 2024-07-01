Ohio State Buckeyes Land Top Recruit Dorian Jones
The Ohio State Buckeyes have landed four-star recruit Dorian Jones, a source told 247 Sports.
Jones will be staying local with his decision to join the Buckeyes.
The 6-foot-4 shooting guard played his high-school basketball at Richmond Heights and was the No. 2-ranked player in Ohio.
"They were the first program to start recruiting me when I was a freshman," Jones recently said of Ohio State. "They have been there since day one. They talk about building their program around me."
Jones also had offers from the likes of Syracuse, Oklahoma, Missouri, Illinois and Michigan, but ultimately chose to stay home.
The Buckeyes are trying to recover after missing the NCAA Tournament each of the last two years.
Ohio State got off to a 14-11 start this past season, resulting in the firing of head coach Chris Holtmann. Jake Diebler took the reins the rest of the way and went a respectable 8-3.
It certainly represented a better campaign for the Buckeyes than 2022-23, when they went just 16-19. That marks Ohio State's only losing record since going 14-16 in 2003-04.
Since 2006, the Buckeyes have made the Big Dance 13 times, with their deepest run coming in 2011-12 when Jared Sullinger led the squad all the way to the Final Four before losing to Kansas.
Ohio State has not made it past the second round of the NCAA Tournament in any of its last four appearances.
We'll see if Jones and a potentially tantalizing recruiting class overall can help bring Buckeyes basketball back to prominence.