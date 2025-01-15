Ohio State Buckeyes Legend Urban Meyer Receives Hall of Fame Honor
The Ohio State Buckeyes have had quite a few great head coaches throughout the history of their program. One of the best was Urban Meyer.
Meyer ended up compiling an impressive 83-9 overall record and he went 54-4 within the Big Ten conference.
Looking past just his time with Ohio State, Meyer is one of the best head coaches in recent college football history.
Throughout his entire career, he has a 187-32 record. He has also won three national championship titles, with one of those coming during his tenure with the Buckeyes.
Now, college football has gotten it right with a major honor that they are bestowing on Meyer.
Following what was an impressive career, Meyer has been enshrined into the college football Hall of Fame. He is more than deserving of the honor and will now forever be immortalized as one of the best coaches to ever do it at the college level.
Ohio State fans have thoroughly enjoyed Meyer's new job as an analyst for Fox Sports. He has been very vocal about the college football world and has been quietly a big fan of the Buckeyes throughout the season.
While he has made it clear that he has no interest in returning to the sideline as a coach, Meyer is still very present with his opinions. He isn't going anywhere, he's simply getting more recognition for the greatness of his career.
Every single Ohio State fan will love this news. Meyer has deserved this honor and it's about time that it has come to him.
Congratulations go out to Meyer for a successful career and becoming an all-time great. The Hall of Fame is going to look very good on him.