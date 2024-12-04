Ohio State Buckeyes Lose WR to NCAA Transfer Portal

BREAKING: Ohio State WR Jayden Ballard plans to enter the Transfer Portal, he tells @on3sports



The 6’3 200 WR will have 1 year of eligibility remaining



Was ranked as a Top 70 Recruit (No. 10 WR) in ‘21 per On3https://t.co/JLENYWWwrk pic.twitter.com/NDn2tbaCfx