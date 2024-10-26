Ohio State Has Major Problems Following Narrow Win Over Nebraska
The Ohio State Buckeyes were widely expected to come in and take out their frustration from their loss to the Oregon Ducks on the Nebraska Cornhuskers this afternoon.
Unfortunately, that did not happen at all. In fact, Ohio State almost lost their second straight game.
When the final whistle blew, the Buckeyes won by a final score of 21-17. Late in the game, Nebraska even had a lead on Ohio State when they scored a touchdown with 10:47 left to take a 17-14 lead with a two-point conversion.
Thankfully, Will Howard found running back Quinshon Judkins for a nine-yard touchdown pass with 6:04 left in the fourth quarter. That was the final score of the game and the Buckeyes escaped with a win.
While a win is a win, Ohio State has some major issues that were seen during this game.
Losing to Oregon on the road was understandable. The Ducks are a national championship contender as well. However, the Cornhuskers are nothing close to being a contender.
Just last week, Nebraska was blown out by the Indiana Hoosiers by a final score of 56-7. For the Buckeyes to show up and nearly lose to the Cornhuskers, it was a major embarrassment.
Neither side of the football played great. Howard completed 13 of his 16 pass attempts for 221 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception. The rushing attack only recorded 31 carries for 64 yards.
Defensively, Ohio State was able to get some stops, but they didn't look good doing it.
There are many more questions than answers coming out of today's game. Ryan Day and company should be embarrassed by the way they played. This is not the kind of game that a national championship contender puts together coming off of a loss.
Next week, the Buckeyes will be going up against the currently No. 3 ranked Penn State Nittany Lions on the road. If they come out playing anything close to the way they played today, they are going to get blown out.
Hopefully, between now and the game next weekend, Day will be able to make some adjustments and get his team back on track. After today's game, there are major reasons for fans to be concerned.