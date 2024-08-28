Former Ohio State Star Marvin Harrison Jr. Getting NFL Hall of Fame Hype
Marvin Harrison Jr. is one of the most talented players that has ever come through the Ohio State Buckeyes' football program. Set to begin his NFL career with the Arizona Cardinals, Harrison has been receiving major hype.
The Cardinals opted to select Harrison with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. It's a move that they are already happy they made.
Kyler Murray recently spoke out about Harrison and made a bold statement. He stated that Harrison has NFL Hall of Fame potential.
"He's got the Hall of Fame ability."
Take a look at the video of Murray's bold statement for yourself:
Making that kind of statement before Harrison plays a single NFL game is bold. However, Ohio State fans know well just how good Harrison is and is capable of becoming.
During his college career with the Buckeyes, Harrison ended up catching 155 passes for 2,613 yards and 31 touchdowns. He put up those numbers in basically two years.
ESPN has also released big projections for Harrison as a rookie. They have him catching 83 passes for 1,120 yards and six touchdowns in year one.
Facing this kind of hype can be overwhelming for some young players. Harrison is built a bit different. He's built for the pressure and embraces beating expectations and becoming great.
While Ohio State fans will miss seeing him on the field this season, they're excited to watch him play for Arizona in the NFL. Fans should expect to see Harrison live up to the hype.
The Hall of Fame is a long ways away, but the talent is definitely there for him to earn that honor.