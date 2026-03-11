Three Reasons the Ohio State Buckeyes Can Win the Big Ten Tournament

The Ohio State Buckeyes must win four games in four days to win the Big Ten tournament and guarantee a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

While the Buckeyes season has been a roller-coaster experience, there's reason to believe coach Jake Diebler and his side can do the unthinkable and go on an extended run and win the Big Ten tournament for the first time since 2013.

Buckeyes Momentum Could Carry Them Through Big Ten Tournament

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Jake Diebler and his wife Jordyn clap for the senior players before the NCAA game at Value City Arena on Saturday, March 7, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Buckeyes, who finished the season at 20-11 overall while going 12-8 in conference play, ended the season on a three-game win streak that included victories over No. 8 Purdue, Penn State, and a regular-season finale bout with Indiana. If the Buckeyes can continue their strong momentum and ride the wild wave that is March, they could be well-suited to make a run to the Big Ten championship game.

The Buckeyes ' three-game winning streak to end their regular season was the longest winning streak they had since they opened the season with a six-game win streak before dropping their first game of the season at Pittsburgh.

Buckeyes Could be out for Revenge if Iowa Beats Maryland

Ohio State Buckeyes guard Bruce Thornton (2) reacts to a made shot and foul call during the second half of the NCAA men's basketball game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Value City Arena on Jan. 27, 2025. Ohio State won 82-65. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Buckeyes first test of the Big Ten tournament will be against either Maryland or Iowa. The Buckeyes had success against Maryland this season, defeating the Terrapins by 20 points. The Hawkeyes could pose a more significant problem, as they shocked Ohio State this season, defeating them 74-57.

If it is indeed Iowa for Ohio State in their first matchup in the Big Ten tournament, they'll have revenge on their mind. If the Buckeyes do face off against the Hawkeyes once more, it would be tough to imagine they can limit Buckeye guard Bruce Thornton to 10 points as they did in the first matchup.

Ohio State Guard Bruce Thornton Could Single-Handily Take Buckeyes to Big Ten Championship Game

Ohio State guard Bruce Thornton recently became Ohio State’s all-time leading scorer. Thornton is averaging 20.1 points per game while shooting 39.7 percent from beyond the arc.

Thornton possesses the quality of a player who can take off in March, and with the all-time leading scorer accolade in his back pocket, the Buckeyes will go as far as Thornton can take them. Thornton is averaging 5.2 rebounds per game while dishing out nearly four assists per game.

If Ohio State gets past either Maryland or Iowa, it would be the rival Michigan Wolverines waiting in the quarterfinals. The famous quip is that it’s hard to beat the same team twice, but Michigan did just that against the Buckeyes this season. With a third matchup looming, this time in a neutral site, the Buckeyes can now look at film from two separate games against Michigan to decipher what went wrong and how to attack them efficiently.