Former Ohio State Buckeyes WR Marvin Harrison Jr. Signs With Arizona Cardinals - Details
Former Ohio State Buckeyes star Marvin Harrison Jr. is officially under contract ahead of his first season in the NFL.
The Arizona Cardinals announced that they signed the receiver to his rookie deal on Thursday after selecting him with the No. 4 overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Per multiple reports, Harrison's four-year deal is worth $35.37M in fully-guaranteed money with a $22.5 million signing bonus. There's also a team option in 2028.
Harrison Jr. had a message for Cardinals fans on social media shortly after signing.
"Hey Bird Gang, it's Marvin Harrison Jr. here," he said on the team's official X (Twitter) account. "Just signed my contract, super excited to be on the field and super proud to be a Cardinal."
During the regular season this past year at Ohio State, Harrison Jr. posted 67 catches for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns. He had eight 100-yard receiving games this season, including three games of at least 160 yards. However, he sat out the final game of the season, a Cotton Bowl loss to Missouri.
Harrison was also one of four Heisman Trophy finalists, joining three quarterbacks in LSU's Jayden Daniels, Washington's Michael Penix Jr. and Oregon Ducks' Bo Nix. All four were top-12 picks in the 2024 draft.