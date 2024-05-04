Ohio State Buckeyes Ex Marvin Harrison Jr. Signed $1 Million Fanatics Deal - Report
Former Ohio State Buckeyes receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is making big-time moves off the field after being the No. 4 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals.
Per reports from ESPN's Josh Weinfuss, Harrison Jr. has signed a $1 million-plus deal with Fanatics, a sports memorabilia company that can now use his face and name on trading cards and other items.
The reports come on the heels of recent news from Adam Schefter revealing that Harrison Jr. hasn't signed his NFLPA licensing agreement with the league, meaning his name can't be used on official fan jerseys, memorabilia or collectibles.
It will be interesting to see how everything plays out, as it's rare for an NFL player to not sign the NFLPA licensing agreement, let alone the No. 4 overall pick whose dad just so happens to be a Hall of Famer. Cardinals fans will be dying to get their hands on a Harrison Jr. jersey at some point.
During the regular season this past year at Ohio State, Harrison Jr. posted 67 catches for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns. He had eight 100-yard receiving games this season, including three games of at least 160 yards. However, he sat out the final game of the season, a Cotton Bowl loss to Missouri.
Harrison was also one of four Heisman Trophy finalists, joining three quarterbacks in LSU's Jayden Daniels, Washington's Michael Penix Jr. and Oregon Ducks' Bo Nix. All four were top-12 picks in the 2024 draft.