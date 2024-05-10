'Of Course!' Ohio State Buckeyes Deserve Asterisks For Losses to Michigan Wolverines, Says Gene Smith
Ohio State Buckeyes Athletic Director Gene Smith is taking a parting shot at the rival Michigan Wolverines as he prepares to retire at the end of June.
In a recent interview with WOSU Public Media, Smith didn't hesitate to admit that the Connor Stalions sign-stealing scandal should put an asterisk next to the three straight wins Michigan has gotten over Ohio State.
“Yeah, of course I do,” Smith said. “The rules are in place to protect the integrity of the game and try your best to create a level playing field, and when those rules are violated, then it affects those principles. And so, we have to keep that in perspective.”
The latest loss was arguably the toughest to swallow, as Michigan beat Ohio State, 30-24 in Ann Arbor in a game that prevented the Buckeyes from clinching a spot in the Big Ten title game and essentially eliminated them from the College Football Playoff.
The Wolverines used that game to catapult themselves to a National Championship win over Washington.
“I’m not one that looks back. I think what’s important for us is to look forward. And we host that team up north this fall,” Smith said. “And I’m assuming it’ll be what it’s always been. ... We need to make sure we pack that place and we’re ready to roll early. Be in your seats early. Don’t wait till the kickoff. Be in your seats early.”