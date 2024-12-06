Ohio State Named Potential Bill Belichick Destination
The Ohio State Buckeyes have been caught up in a lot of drama following their fourth straight loss to the Michigan Wolverines. Most of that drama has had to do with head coach Ryan Day.
Many fans and media personalities have been calling for Day to be fired. They don't think that he's the coach to take Ohio State to the level of play that they are capable of playing at.
At this point in time, there is no telling what the Buckeyes are going to do. Day could be back in 2025 or the Buckeyes could end up firing him. A lot of that will hinge upon how they play in the College Football Playoff.
If Ohio State does decide to move on, who could they end up targeting to replace him?
Cory Woodroof of For The Win has suggested that Bill Belichick could be a potential option for the Buckeyes. He reportedly has an interest in college coaching following his interview with the North Carolina Tar Heels.
"Belichick going to Columbus to take over the Buckeyes sounds like fan fiction until you think about the high stakes of the job and Belichick’s extensive experience in handling such expectations. We’re not sure how he’d do with the transfer portal or recruiting in general, but the school is starved for wins against Michigan and hiring Belichick might be the aggressive move to bring those back."
Bringing Belichick in would be another recruiting win for Ohio State. Having him on the sideline would make recruits even more likely to pick the Buckeyes over other schools.
Not only would he help with recruiting, Belichick would bring an amazing culture to Ohio State. He does not accept losing. That is what the Buckeyes need.
Belichick is one of the best football coaches of all-time, if not the best. It would be interesting to see how his coaching style translates to the college game.
More than likely, this won't end up happening. However, it's an intriguing thought that is fun to imagine.