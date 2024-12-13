Ohio State Buckeyes Named Transfer Destination for Intriguing QB
The Ohio State Buckeyes are currently projected to have two young quarterbacks competing for the starting job next season. Both Julian Sayin and Tavien St. Clair are expected to be the main contenders from the signal callers who are currently on the roster.
However, there is still a very real chance that Ryan Day could go out into the transfer portal and find a quarterback for the 2025 season.
One suggestion would have Ohio State going out and bringing in another young quarterback in the transfer portal.
Bjorn Bergstrom of College Football Network has suggested that the Buckeyes could be a potential transfer destination for Boise State quarterback Malachi Nelson.
"Nelson received an offer from the Ohio State Buckeyes out of high school, and could head to Columbus hoping to win the starting quarterback job next fall," Bergstrom wrote. "Current starter Will Howard will declare for the 2025 NFL Draft following the season, while backup Devin Brown has already entered his name into the portal. Class of 2025 five-star QB recruit Tavien St. Clair committed to Ohio State earlier this month, and head coach Ryan Day has already stated that he will have a chance to compete for the starting job immediately. If the Buckeyes want to bring in more talent and competition, Nelson’s name could be on their radar."
There is something to be said for having three highly-talented young quarterbacks battling it out for the starting job. That would bring out the best in all three of them.
Nelson has not played much in his two years of college football. He was with the USC Trojans during his first season, but ended up redshirting. In his second year with Boise State, he completed 12 of his 17 passes for 128 yards, no touchdowns, and an interception.
More than likely, if Day and Ohio State wanted to bring in a transfer quarterback, it would be a more proven option.
Someone like a Quinn Ewers type of player, if he stayed in college football and entered the portal, would make a lot of sense for the Buckeyes.
Outside of that kind of option, it would be wise for Ohio State to roll with either Sayin or St. Clair. Both young quarterbacks are capable of playing and could provide superstar upside for the Buckeyes in 2025.