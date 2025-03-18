Ohio State Buckeyes Offer Intriguing In-State 2026 Playmaker
Favour Akih is one of the top 2026 recruits from the state of Ohio and he's one of the better running backs in the nation. He's the type of player who even the casual recruiting fan knows that the Ohio State Buckeyes should be all over, and as it turns out, that is the case.
Akih, from Delaware, Ohio (Rutherford B Hayes High School), was in Columbus recently to take in Ohio State's first spring practice. He had been in constant contact with running backs coach Carlos Locklyn before, but on Monday, that all culiminated in an offer from head coach Ryan Day and the Buckeyes.
As Akih tells it, this is an offer that has been a long time in coming from Ohio State. Locklyn has apparently wanted him to be a Buckeye for some time now.
“I mean, he wants to recruit me hard. He’s recruiting me hard, talking to me every single day,” Akih said of OSU's running backs coach, per Hunter Shelton of On3.
Ohio State is now one of over 20 offers for the 4-star running back. That's a list that includes Miami, Michigan State, Iowa State, Penn State, USC, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin, among others.
The fact that Columbus is just a half-hour drive down the highway from where Akih plays high school ball should give the Buckeyes a major advantage in this one, though.
According to the 247Sports Composite, Akih is the No. 8 overall recruit from the state of Ohio and the No. 15 running back recruit in the nation. He rushed for 1,653 yards and 15 touchdowns as a junior while adding 142 yards and three touchdowns through the air.