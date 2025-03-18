Ohio State Buckeyes Offer Intriguing In-State 2026 Playmaker

WOW… TO GOD BE THE GLORY! After a great conversation with @ryandaytime , I am truly

blessed and highly favored to have earned an offer from THEE OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY! GO BUCKS 🌰🌰@Montgomery_DHHS @AllenTrieu @adamgorney @RivalsFriedman @SWiltfong_ @ChadSimmons_ pic.twitter.com/XSajcqhLcb