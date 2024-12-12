Ohio State Buckeyes Provide Final Decision About HC Ryan Day
The Ohio State Buckeyes ended up losing a fourth straight game to the arch rival Michigan Wolverines in the final game of the regular season. Following that loss, the fan base instantly started calling for head coach Ryan Day's job.
While the frustration is understandable, firing Day would be a challenge.
Not only has he been an amazing recruiter and a solid all-around coach, he would be owed a lot of money if Ohio State chose to move on. It just hasn't seemed to be a very likely scenario.
Now, we have a much more final decision from the Buckeyes about their plans with Day.
Ross Bjork was asked about Day's status and whether or not he would be the team's head coach to start the season against the Texas Longhorns next season regardless of what happens in the College Football Playoff.
As per JBook on X, Bjork was very adamant that Day would be back as the team's head coach.
Bringing Day back was almost a sure thing, at least for one more season. If he struggles in 2025 and loses to Michigan once again, there could be another conversation about this subject.
For now, making a change at head coach simply doesn't make a ton of sense. Day has done a decent job in-game, has done an amazing job as a recruiter, and is too expensive to part ways with anyway.
Hopefully, he can start putting all of the demands for his firing to bed with a strong run in the playoff.
Of course, as most fans know, Ohio State will begin their College Football Playoff on December 21 with a matchup at home against the Tennessee Volunteers. A dominant win in that matchup would put them back on the national championship map.
The Buckeyes have the talent to make a championship run. It's time for them to show that talent consistently and pursue that ultimate goal.