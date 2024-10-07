Ohio State Buckeyes Star Predicted To Land With Dallas Cowboys
Ohio State Buckeyes running back Quinshon Judkins will likely be one of the most explosive options available in the 2025 NFL Draft, and Bleacher Report's Matt Holder has identified a perfect landing spot for the star: the Dallas Cowboys.
The Cowboys are in dire need of a running back, as Dallas' backfield of Rico Dowdle, Ezekiel Elliott and Deuce Vaughn does not exactly inspire a ton of confidence.
As a matter of fact, the Cowboys rank 31st in the NFL in rushing offense this season.
For that reason, Judkins definitely makes sense as a target for Dallas. Of course, the Cowboys' draft position will also play a major role in determining whether or not they can select him.
Through the first five games of 2024, Judkins has rushed for 468 yards and five touchdowns while averaging a robust 7.8 yards per carry.
Judkins began his collegiate career at Ole Miss in 2022 and enjoyed a phenomenal freshman campaign, racking up 1,567 yards and 16 touchdowns while logging 5.7 yards per attempt. He then took a step back the following year in terms of an efficiency perspective, finishing with 1,158 yards and 15 scores on 4.3 yards per tote.
The 20-year-old transferred to Ohio State after last season and seems to have made a sound decision based on his production in the early going.
Judkins shares a dynamic backfield with TreVeyon Henderson and is coming off of a Week 6 performance against the Iowa Hawkeyes in which he carried the ball 13 times for 78 yards.
He has posted a pair of 100-yard outings thus far in 2024, topping out at 173 yards in a Week 3 win over Marshall.