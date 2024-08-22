Ohio State Buckeyes Receive Massive 2024 Prediction From Analyst
The Ohio State Buckeyes have not won a national championship in a decade, but that drought could be coming to an end.
Ohio State boasts arguably the most talented roster in the country heading into 2024 and is currently ranked second in the Top 25 AP poll. Only the Georgia Bulldogs are ahead of the Buckeyes.
On the most recent edition of The Joel Klatt Show, Klatt revealed his 12-team playoff bracket for this year, and his predictions will make Ohio State fans giddy.
Klatt has the Buckeyes earning the No. 1 seed and beating the Big Ten rival Penn State Nittany Lions in the quarterfinals. He then picks Ohio State to top the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the semifinals before outlasting the Texas Longhorns for a national championship.
Klatt says he simply does not think Texas will have enough to beat Ohio State, especially after running through a playoff gauntlet beforehand.
He adds that he has felt the Buckeyes are the No. 1 team in the nation for quite some time and that they should be able to win the whole thing.
Ohio State fans are starving for a championship, as disappointment has engulfed Columbus for most of the last 10 years.
The last several seasons have been particularly disappointing, as the Buckeyes have lost three straight meetings to the hated rival Michigan Wolverines and also suffered a deflating loss to the Missouri Tigers in the Cotton Bowl last year.
We'll see if Ohio State can finally put all of that behind it in 2024.