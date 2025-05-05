Ohio State Buckeyes Receive Massive 2025 Prediction from CBS Sports
The Ohio State Buckeyes are undoubtedly going to be one of the best teams in the country.
With Jeremiah Smith, who broke freshman receiving records, gearing up for his second season and a defense led by Caleb Downs, this team has all the pieces capable of repeating as national champions. There will certainly be question marks surrounding who the starting quarterback will be, but that should be ironed out pretty early in the season.
The Buckeyes will be choosing between Tavien St. Clair, a five-star freshman, Julian Sayin, or Lincoln Kienholz, and there's no definite starter yet, but if one thing is certain, all three should be able to succeed with the weapons this team has. Couple that with a 12-team playoff format, and the Buckeyes should be among the best dozen at the end of the season.
CBS Sports recently dropped a prediction of who those 12 teams will be. The Buckeyes came in at No. 1, a huge pat on the back from Brad Crawford. However, he doesn't have them winning the playoffs though. That claim, in his eyes, will be on Texas makes, and Ohio State may not even reach the championship game. He does have multiple Big Ten teams representing the conference.
The best part about this bracket is that it is made in May. There's still no football yet played in the new season, and if analysts think that this team is the best in the country throughout the regular season, that's undoubtedly high praise as the season continues to creep closer.
The Buckeyes are still adding talent to their roster too, recently having received a commitment from a kicker to help iron out their special teams. This team is going to have talent all over the field, and with the rising stardom of Smith, one could certainly argue this next season's team is going to have a higher ceiling than the one that just won a championship.