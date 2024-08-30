Ohio State Buckeyes Reveal Statue Honoring Legend Archie Griffin
The Ohio State Buckeyes have had many great players come through their program. Specifically at the running back position, they have had some all-time greats.
One of those all-time greats is Archie Griffin.
Today, Ohio State unveiled a statue honoring Griffin and the legacy he has at the school. It was an awesome moment honoring one of the most notable players to ever play for the Buckeyes.
Dan Hope shared a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, showing the moment that the statue was revealed.
Here is a picture that Hope shared, showing the plaque that was placed alongside the statue:
Needless to say, Griffin was well deserving of this honor.
Griffin played for Ohio State from 1972 through the 1975 season. He put together monstrous numbers throughout his Buckeyes' career.
In his four years with Ohio State, Griffin ended up carrying the football 845 times for 5,177 yards and 25 touchdowns. He also caught 25 passes for 286 yards and another score. His rushing numbers average out to an impressive 6.1 yards per carry.
247 Sports has ranked the best all-time running backs who have played for the Buckeyes. Griffin was placed in the No. 1 spot, as he shoud be.
Behind Griffin, in order, were Ezekiel Elliott, Eddie George, Keith Byars, and Howard "Hopalong" Cassady to round out the top five.
All of that being said, this was an amazing moment honoring one of the best Ohio State players to ever do it. He will now always be remembered for the rest of time by Buckeyes' fans who go to watch a game.