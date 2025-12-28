The Ohio State Buckeyes are just days away from the Cotton Bowl Classic.

There, they'll take on the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes with hopes of moving on past the quarterfinal round of the College Football Playoffs as they carve out a path to back-to-back national championships. The Buckeyes have been relentless all season long, losing just one game to the now-No. 1-seeded Indiana Hoosiers.

But the Hurricanes are going to look to put a stop to the goals the scarlet and grey have in mind.

They've been strong this season, marching into the playoffs with a 10-2 record before taking down the Texas A&M Aggies in the opening round. While that game wasn't necessarily highlight worthy with the final scoring being 10-3, the defense looked sharp.

They held the Aggies' quarterback Marcel Reed to just under 250 yards and forced him to throw two interceptions, while locking down the rushing attack to 89 yards on 35 carries.

However, with many praising how good Miami's (Fla.) defense is, former Ohio State linebacker Anthony Schlegel isn't jumping on the hype train. He specifically singled out those who have been claiming that the Hurricanes' junior defensive lineman Rueben Bainthe is better than Buckeye senior defensive end Caden Curry.

"I'm tired of hearing the Rueben Bain over Caden Curry when I just let the stats speak for themselves," Schlegel said on The Bobby Carpenter Show via the BIGPLAY Sports Network.

.@schlegelvellie wants everyone to pump the brakes on hyping up the Miami defense



"I'm tired of hearing the Rueben Bain over Caden Curry when I just let the stats speak for themselves."



Presented by @drinkgaragebeer https://t.co/1ZudHR5iyz pic.twitter.com/Fwzu8CoJpF — Bobby Carpenter Show (@BobbyCarpShow) December 27, 2025

Schlegel played for the Buckeyes as a linebacker in the 2005 season. He was one of the anchors on the defense, making 82 tackles, seven for a loss and two sacks. He went on to be drafted in the third round of the 2006 NFL Draft by the New York Jets. Being a defensive stalwart himself makes him more than capable of providing a claim like this.

In the game against the Aggies, Bain Jr. looked really good, recording five total tackles, four for a loss and three sacks. He certainly made his mark on the outing.

Now, he's up to 42 combined tackles, 11.5 for a loss and 7.5 sacks on the season through 13 games. He's also tacked on one interception.

To echo the sentiment of Schlegel, nearly half of the tackles for a loss and sacks Bain Jr. has had on the season came in the win over Texas A&M. That isn't a player who's dominating opposing teams' offensive lines consistently; that's someone who had a really good game against a questionable postseason team.

In comparison, Curry's been dominant in each and every game for Ohio State this season.

He has 60 combined tackles, 16.5 for a loss and 11 sacks. He's also tacked on one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. Each statistical category, outside of interceptions, Curry has Bain Jr. beat.

With the 2026 NFL Draft just months away, most draft boards have Bain Jr. going much higher than Curry.

Both players will have a chance to show their worth as they compete in the Cotton Bowl Classic, set to take place on Wednesday, Dec. 31, in Arlington, Texas, at AT&T Stadium. Kickoff between the Hurricanes and Buckeyes is set for 7:30 p.m. EST.