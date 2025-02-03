Ohio State's Ryan Day Drops Blunt Statement on Chip Kelly
The Ohio State Buckeyes have lost another crucial coach, as offensive coordinator Chip Kelly has decided to take his talents back to the NFL.
Kelly accepted a job as Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator over the weekend, which is certainly a big blow for an Ohio State squad that just won a national championship.
However, Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day did not seem surprised about the news.
During an appearance on The Joel Klatt Show, Day provided his thoughts on Kelly's departure, stating that it was something that he and Kelly had already discussed.
“We talked about it, the fact that we had a really good group here and you know, the dream would be to win a national championship, and then he decides whether he wants to stay or have an opportunity to go to the NFL, and it's exactly what happened,” Day said.
Kelly played a pivotal role in Ohio State's success this past season and certainly took a whole lot of pressure off of Day offensively.
Day appreciates Kelly's contributions and is prepared to reminisce with Kelly in the future.
"To be able to, you know, have a beer in a few years and talk about the year we had together is going to be special," he said.
The Buckeyes definitely experienced their fair share of bumps along the way during the 2024 regular season, but they morphed into a buzzsaw in the College Football Playoff and romped their way to their first national title in a decade.
Kelly was a critical part of that, and he will always be remembered in Ohio State lore because of it.