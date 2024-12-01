Ohio State Coach Gets Brutally Ripped Into By Notable Analyst
The Ohio State Buckeyes are facing an uncertain future when it comes to head coach Ryan Day. After yet another loss to the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday, there are many who believe that the school should move on from Day and find a new head coach.
Day has now lost four straight game against Michigan. While Ohio State has had a lot of success under him over all, it seems that he simply cannot win the biggest games or the rivalry games. That could be his undoing.
With that being said, one notable college football analyst did not hold back from criticizing Day.
Paul Finebaum spoke out on SportsCenter, as shared by On3, about the Buckeyes. While he still thinks that Ohio State can win a national championship, he did not hold back from brutally ripping Day.
“This is still the most talented team in the country,” Finebaum said. “Breaking news, they’re not the best coached teams. In fact, they’re one of the worst coached teams, but they’re still capable because of the talent on that roster. I think they can still do it.”
To say that they're one of the worst coached teams in college football, but that they can still win a national championship makes it clear that he doesn't think Day has had anything to do with their winning.
While the Buckeyes are reeling from their loss to the Wolverines, there is still football left to be played. Day's job will be to get his team over the sting of the loss and back to being able to compete for a championship.
He has become an excellent recruiting head coach, but his game plans against the best teams in the biggest games just haven't gotten the job done. Hopefully, he can change that moving forward.
It will be interesting to see how the team ends up rebounding from this loss. They will either be able to shrug it off and focus on their main goal of the season or they'll look like a shell of what they have been for most of the season and lose quickly in the playoff.