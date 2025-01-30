Ohio State Buckeyes HC Drops Telling Statement About His Future
The Ohio State Buckeyes are fresh off of a National Championship win and Ryan Day is fresh off of getting his revenge and last laugh.
After falling to the Michigan Wolverines in the final game of the regular season, fans immediately started calling for Day to be fired. They sent nasty messages to him and the sad reality is that his family felt unsafe. It was an embarrassing look for Ohio State fans.
However, Day kept going and was able to rebound and lead the Buckeyes to a title.
Rumors have come up that Day could end up leaving Columbus at some point. Day receiving interest from the NFL was one potential outcome that had been rumored.
Again, none of those rumors have come true, but they have still been floating around.
With that in mind, Day took some time to speak out about his future. He dropped a very bold statement about his future.
Day started by opening up about his potential interest in becoming a head coach at the NFL level.
“I would never wanna say, ‘I would never consider it,’ because you don’t know how things can change,” Day said.
“I was in the NFL for two years and had a great experience there and it’s a great league. But right now the impact we can make on young people is, to me, more impactful in college. That’s why I got into this game is to do that and that’s what I want to do.”
Clearly, he has some level of interest in coaching in the NFL, but he is more focused on making an impact on young student athletes. That is a very commendable reason for staying in college.
In addition, he opened up about a massive goal that he has set for himself during his time with Ohio State.
“Woody Hayes is the last one to win multiple national championships at Ohio State,” Day said. “That’s something I’ve now set for myself. To be the next head coach to win multiple championships at Ohio State. There’s still a lot more to be done.”
Finally, he made his biggest statement that shows his commitment to the Buckeyes.
“This position can make a lot of impact throughout the country and throughout the state of Ohio,” Day said. “I want to continue to do that with my family through different charities. Every year I’ve learned more and more (about) what that is and what we can do.”
At this point, it is very clear that Day is committed to Ohio State. He isn't going anywhere and the idea that the school should fire him was ridiculous.
Looking ahead to the future, the hope is that Day is around for years to come. He is arguably the best head coach in college football at this point in time.