Ohio State Buckeyes Coach Quickly Fires Back at Pat McAfee
The Ohio State Buckeyes are set for their showdown against the Indiana Hoosiers that will kick off at 12:00 p.m. EST today.
Coming into today's game, Ohio State holds the No. 2 rank in the nation. Indiana, on the other hand, is ranked No. 5.
Both of these teams appear to be legitimate College Football Playoff teams and are playing for a chance to get to the Big Ten Championship. There is a lot on the line for both programs this afternoon.
With that being said, there is a lot of hype surrounding the Hoosiers coming into Columbus and knocking the Buckeyes off. That seems to be the popular pick to make.
During a recent segment on ESPN, Pat McAfee was talking with Ohio State head coach Ryan Day on set. He had a bold statement to make, saying that the "Hoosiers team is the real deal."
Day wasted no time with a perfect response.
"So are we."
Take a look at the interraction between McAfee and Day for yourself:
McAfee is well known to be a big fan of Indiana sports. He played his professional NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts and has made the city his home base during his media career as well.
No one should be surprised that he's high on Indiana to beat Ohio State.
That being said, it's time for the Buckeyes to come out and make a statement. They have been viewed as a national championship favorite all season long for a reason.
While the Hoosiers might be the popular and hot team right now, Ohio State has more talent on paper. Nothing would be sweeter than to see so many fans and media analysts start picking the Hoosers and for the Buckeyes to come out and absolutely dominate them.
It will be interesting to see how the game ends up going. No one should take Indiana lightly, but if Ohio State brings their best game, they can beat anyone and do it soundly.
Expect to see a very entertaining football game today, but it's clear that Day and the Buckeyes are on a mission.