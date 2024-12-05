Ohio State's Ryan Day Gives Blunt Answer on Job Security
Following the Ohio State Buckeyes' loss to the Michigan Wolverines, there has been a whole lot of chatter that Ryan Day's job could be on the line.
After all, Ohio State has lost its last four meetings with Michigan, and all four losses came on Day's watch.
As a result, some wondered if Day's potentially uncertain future with the Buckeyes could affect recruiting, but as we saw on national early signing day, everything seems status quo.
Day was asked whether or not he had to assure recruits that he would be around for the long haul, and he said it wasn't an issue.
"It never came up," Day said, via Joey Kaufman of The Columbus Dispatch.
So, essentially, the feeling is that Day's job is safe, and more than likely, he will be back coaching Ohio State again in 2025.
It would actually be hard to imagine the Buckeyes firing Day at this point, even if Ohio State has a disappointing exit in the College Football Playoff.
Obviously, losing to the Wolverines hurts, and having a poor showing in the playoff would not exactly be a shining moment for Day either.
But the fact of the matter is that he has gone 66-10 as Buckeyes head coach, so canning him may be a bit reactionary.
And you know what? We can't even rule out the possibility of Ohio State making a run and winning the national championship, and if that occurs, then Day's status is set in stone.
We'll see if the Buckeyes can make their latest Michigan loss a thing of the past.