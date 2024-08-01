Ohio State Buckeyes' Ryan Day Gives Update On Starting QB Job
Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day has still not officially named his starting quarterback yet, and while addressing the media at Ohio State's first day of camp, he was naturally asked about the situation.
More specifically, Day was asked if he felt more of a sense of urgency to come to a quicker conclusion on who will under center for the season opener.
"It has to happen. You can't force it, but ideally, we'd like to have someone as a starter and go into the season and get going with that," Day said.
But when will Day make his pick?
"How that shakes out, I'm hoping that happens in the first week to 10 days," Day said.
Last season, Day waffled between Kyle McCord and Devin Brown into the early stages of the 2023 campaign, which didn't exactly work out for the Buckeyes. McCord would ultimately win the job, but the uncertainty wasn't ideal.
The general consensus is that Will Howard—who transferred over from Kansas State—will end up being Ohio State's starting quarterback.
It would actually be very surprising if Howard weren't the pick, but we are obviously all waiting for that official announcement from Day.
Howard threw for 2,643 yards, 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing 61.3 percent of his passes last season. He also rushed for 351 yards and nien scores.
Ohio State boasts arguably the most talented roster in the country heading into 2024, so anything short of a national championship would be a disappointment.
The Buckeyes will open their regular season when they host Akron on Aug. 31.