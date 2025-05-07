Ohio State Buckeyes, Ryan Day Make Intriguing 2027 Offer on Wednesday
The Ohio State Buckeyes are in the midst of yet another carousel this offseason.
Head coach Ryan Day watches an abundance of talent move to the NFL each year. The job each year is to replenish in the transfer portal and keep recruiting classes in good standing.
On Wednesday, Day took a step in improving the Class of 2027.
Four-star offensive tackle Kelsey Adams shared that he has received an offer from Ohio State.
The 6-foot-5 tackle is currently ranked as the No. 5 overall player in Georgia, according to 247Sports Composite. He is also ranked as the fourth offensive lineman and 49th overall player nationally.
Ohio State joins a long list of 23 offers for Adams from some of the top programs in the nation. This includes Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Florida State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and Texas A&M.
Ryan Day has focused on getting ahead of positions of need. Adams joins fellow four-star recruit Donivan Moore as a 2027 offer from the Buckeyes. Moore is currently ranked as the third defensive lineman in the class and the No. 1 player in Alabama. Day has prioritized the defensive line this offseason, also making an offer to three-star Emanuel Ruffin.
The Buckeyes, who are coming off a National Championship, remain aggressive in recruiting future classes to keep the program at the very top of college football. Ohio State knows that it has to be strong in the trenches to win in the Big Ten and Day's priorities mimic this notion.