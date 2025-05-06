Ohio State Makes Offers To Two Recruits at Critical Position of Need
The Ohio State Buckeyes lost a plethora of players to the NFL Draft this spring, but thanks to a deep roster and some top incoming recruits, they have still managed to build an impressive roster heading into 2025. Well, except for one vital area: defensive tackle.
Ohio State's defensive tackle concerns have been well documented this offseason, as the tandem of Kayden McDonald and Eddrick Houston does not inspire much confidence, and there isn't much depth behind those two players, either.
The Buckeyes were unable to land any interior defensive linemen via the transfer portal, which puts them in a rather rough spot going into next season.
However, Ohio State is making sure to get a head start on future seasons, as the Buckeyes made offers to a pair of defensive tackle prospects to start the week: four-star recruit Donivan Moore (2027) and three-star talent Emanuel Ruffin (2026).
Moore is the better of the two prospects. In fact, he is the third-ranked defensive lineman in his class and is the No. 1-ranked player in Alabama overall. He is also the 46th-ranked player nationally in 247 Sports' composite rankings.
Meanwhile, Ruffin comes in at 48th among all defensive linemen in the class of 2026 and is ranked 18th overall in the state of Alabama.
It's unfortunate that Moore is still three seasons away from actually being able to jump onto the collegiate level, but clearly, Ohio State is making a concerted effort to ensure that it doesn't have any holes in the trenches in coming years.
