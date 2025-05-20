Ohio State Buckeyes, Ryan Day Make Quarterback Addition on Tuesday
With a last name like Brickhandler, you really can't be a wide receiver. Nobody wants a wide receiver with brick hands. As a quarterback, though? Eli Brickhandler has the potential to keep stacking the bricks in his college career. He's going to try to reach that potential at Ohio State.
It was reported on Tuesday that Brickhandler has joined Billy Fessler and Ohio State's quarterback room via the transfer portal. A Stockton, California, native, he was at Houston Christian last season. He played in seven games and threw for 557 yards and four touchdowns against two interceptions. He also rushed 63 times for 264 yards and a touchdown.
Brickhandler spent the first two seasons of his college career at North Carolina A&T, where he threw for a total of 434 yards and three touchdowns compared to two interceptions. He showed some ability to run with the Aggies as well, rushing for 176 yards and two touchdowns in 2023.
Ohio State now has four quarterbacks on scholarship for 2025 with Brickhandler aboard. He joins Julian Sayin, Tavien St. Clair and Lincoln Kienholz in the quarterback room.
And yes, while Brickhandler appears to be an experienced depth piece who can simply be another layer in the support system behind Ohio State's starting quarterback (who has yet to be named by Ryan Day), stranger things have happened in the world of college football.
As of now, it seems to be a two-horse race between Sayin, a former 5-star redshirt freshman, and Kienholz, a junior, for OSU's starting gig.
Day explained a few weeks ago that the level of play this summer will determine who eventually gets named the starter.
“I felt like Lincoln, going into the spring game, was a little bit ahead of Julian. And then I thought, if you just watch the game, Julian probably performed a little bit better than Lincoln during the spring game. And here we are,” Day said in late April. “So going back through, watch the spring practices, look at the grades, they're very similar. So we'll take it into the summer. And we'll let them play.”
It will be interesting to see if Brickhandler's presence in Columbus impacts that race, if at all.