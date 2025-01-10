Ohio State's Ryan Day Delivers Stern Message Before Cotton Bowl
The Ohio State Buckeyes are one win away from a berth in the National Championship Game, and the only team that stands in their way is the Texas Longhorns.
Ohio State will face Texas in the Cotton Bowl on Friday night, and the vast majority of fans and pundits are expecting the Buckeyes to win the game rather easily based on their performances against the Tennessee Volunteers and Oregon Ducks.
However, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day is not counting any chickens before the eggs catch.
In the lead up to the Buckeyes' clash with the Longhorns, Day said that it's important for his team to not focus on how it played the last couple of games and instead just remain focused on the task at hand.
"I just feel like every week is a whole new week," Day told reporters. "I think it's important for all of us that if we have momentum, we keep it. If we don't, we have to go get it. But the truth is, nothing that Ohio State has done or Texas has done up until this week has anything to do with what's gonna happen in this game. If you think otherwise, just go back a couple of weeks and see where we were a couple of weeks ago."
Day is of course referring to Ohio State's regular-season finale, when it lost 13-10 to the archrival Michigan Wolverines.
That game seems like ages ago, but it was really just a month-and-a-half ago, and the Buckeyes have only played twice since then.
"Every single week, the slate is wiped clean, and you have to start from scratch again," added Day. "That starts with your meetings, your walkthrough and your preparation. The bottom line is, the team that plays the best and executes the best is gonna win the game."
Day makes a good point. Texas is a very talented squad, so Ohio State would be remiss to overlook Steve Sarkisian's club just because the Buckeyes are on a hot streak right now.
The Longhorns are no joke, and Ohio State will have to put its best foot forward to win.