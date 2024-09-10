Ohio State Buckeyes' Ryan Day Sends Strong Message To Kyle McCord
Did the Ohio State Buckeyes make a mistake in letting Kyle McCord go?
It's too early to draw that conclusion, but McCord has certainly looked incredible for the Syracuse Orange in his first couple of games of 2024, and his play is drawing a whole lot of attention.
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day was asked about McCord this week, and he sent a rather strong message to his now-former quarterback.
“I’m happy to see Kyle do well,” Day said, via Joey Kaufman of The Columbus Dispatch. “He won some great games here and poured a lot of effort into the program.”
McCord has led Syracuse to a 2-0 start, highlighted by a 31-28 win over the No. 23 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets this past Saturday. He went 32-for-46 with 381 yards and four touchdowns in the affair and leads the nation with eight touchdown passes on the season overall.
“I’ve only seen a few highlights, and it looks like he’s doing a great job," added Day. "It looks like in the first couple of games he’s gotten in a good rhythm, got a great win this past weekend.”
McCord threw for 3,170 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 65.8 percent of his passes during his lone season as the Buckeyes' starter in 2023.
Ohio State opted to replace him with Kansas State Wildcats transfer Will Howard, who has totaled 520 yards and four touchdowns through the air thus far this year.
The Buckeyes will host the Marshall Thundering Herd this Saturday.