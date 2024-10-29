Ohio State's Ryan Day Unveils Key Injury Update On Star Defender
Ohio State Buckeyes safety Lathan Ransom missed his team's win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers this past Saturday with an unspecified injury, but there is some good news on that front.
While speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day revealed that Ransom will have a full week of practice.
“We're excited to get a full week of practice out of Lathan,” Day said, via Joey Kaufman of The Columbus Dispatch.
While Day said that Ransom is day to day and didn't specify whether or not he would be available for the Buckeyes' Big Ten showdown with the Penn State Nittany Lions this weekend, the fact that he is a full participant in practice is certainly a good sign and could mean is on track to play.
Ransom has logged 29 tackles, five tackles for loss, a couple of forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and a defensive touchdown this season.
The senior defensive back arrived at Ohio State in 2020 and began earning serious playing time the following year, when he registered 38 tackles, a sack, a fumble recovery and five passes defended.
Ransom then broke out in 2022, racking up 74 tackles, four tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
Last season, he was limited to just nine games and finished with 34 tackles and a pick.
The 22-year-old is unquestionably a significant part of Ohio State's defense, and the Buckeyes will absolutely need all hands on deck against Penn State. Especially after struggling so much to defeat Nebraska.