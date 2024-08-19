How Ohio State Buckeyes Are Similar To 2023 Michigan Wolverines, Revealed
The Ohio State Buckeyes are entering 2024 with a whole lot to accomplish, especially after a 2023 campaign that ended in disappointment with a Cotton Bowl loss to Missouri.
There is a whole lot of pressure on Ohio State's shoulders heading into the season, as many feel that the Buckeyes boast the most talented roster in the country.
Of course, with excessive talent comes massive expectations, and college football analyst Joel Klatt has laid out some pretty big asks for Ohio State in 2024.
"If you could put a championship or bust mantra on any two teams, it would be Ohio State and Georgia," Klatt said on his show.
Georgia and Ohio State are ranked No. 1 and 2 in the country, respectively.
"They were my No. 1 team in the preseason, Ohio State," Klatt explained.
Klatt then went on to draw a parallel between the Buckeyes and the hated rival Michigan Wolverines, saying this version of Ohio State is similar to last year's Michigan squad.
"They're not just talented. They have veteran talent," Klatt explained. "It just smells so similar to what happened last year at Michigan. With all those guys returning ... and then they had this veteran team that had great depth and great culture. The purpose of that season for Michigan was far greater than any individual on that team, and it feels—at least visiting them in the spring—similar at Ohio State."
The Buckeyes had a handful of players that could have made the jump to the NFL this past spring, but opted to return to Columbus for their senior campaigns. As a result, Ohio State has a stacked, experienced roster that should make a deep run.
Last year, Michigan ended up going undefeated and winning a national title. Can Ohio State follow a similar path and hoist some precious hardware come January?