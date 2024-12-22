Ohio State Buckeyes Social Team Hilariously Roasts Tennessee
The Ohio State Buckeyes heard a lot of trash talk from the Tennessee Volunteers and their fans leading up to tonight's College Football Playoff matchup. Despite all of the smack talk, Ohio State completely dominated Tennessee to the tune of a 42-17 win.
Ryan Day and company completely shut down the negative outside noise. They dominated from start to finish and the game was never in doubt.
Now, the Buckeyes will prepare for a big-time rematch against the Oregon Ducks.
Following the huge win, Ohio State's social media team fired back at some of the trash talk the Volunteers were putting out. They hilariously roasted Tennessee.
Needless to say, this win feels good. It feels good for the team, but it also feels good for the fans.
After losing to Michigan in the final game of the regular season, there has been a negative cloud hanging over the Buckeyes. Hopefully, this was the kind of performance that can make that negative cloud disappear.
Will Howard led the way with a big-time performance, completing 24 of his 29 pass attempts for 311 yards, two touchdowns, and an interceptions. Jeremiah Smith was the team's leading receiver with six catches for 103 yards and two touchdowns.
On the ground, Ohio State saw both of their star running backs make a difference.
TreVeyon Henderson racked up 80 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries, while Quinshon Judkins carried the football 10 times for 34 yards and two scores.
Defensively, the Buckeyes completely shut down everything that the Volunteers tried to do. All game long, they shut down the passing game and they kept the running game in check.
There was absolutely nothing to dislike about tonight's performance. Once again, Ohio State looks like they could be a very serious contender to win a national championship when it's all said and done.
Hopefully, they are able to bring this kind of game plan into their matchup against Oregon.