Carnell Tate Explains Why He Believes He's the 2026 NFL Draft's Top Wide Receiver

Carnell Tate is receiving high praise.

But it isn't all external.

At the NFL Combine, on Friday, Feb. 27, the standout wide receiver from The Ohio State University was asked about who he thinks is the best wide receiver in the 2026 NFL Draft. As expected, after the season he had in 2025, he was very confident, saying that he believes he's the top target available.

“Me, no question ... I bring it all to the table," he said. "Whatever you need to do, I got it.”

In his junior campaign with the Buckeyes, he put up the best numbers of his college career. He hauled in 51 catches for 875 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 17.2 yards a reception and just under a touchdown a game.

When elaborating on why he thinks about himself as one of the best players in the draft, he spoke not only to the level of play he put out on the gridiron, but also to his mindset and technical abilities.

"Mindset, the catching, the route running, block," he continued. "I got the mindset that I am the best receiver in the draft class... I am able to manipulate defensive backs, and I can catch contested catches over defensive backs.

"I can make sideline grabs. I show up and can block defensive ends, tight ends and whatever you need, I've got."

Who’s the best wide receiver in the 2026 NFL draft?



Carnell Tate: “Me, no question ... I bring it all to the table. Whatever you need to do, I got it.” pic.twitter.com/JBzLPY7eBN — Eleven Warriors (@11W) February 27, 2026

Tate's External Praise Ahead of the Draft

While it's always great to hear a player talk about themselves highly, especially when they can back it up, it's even better to hear that the belief in himself he has is reciprocated by others.

Throughout his entire combine process and football career, teams and scouts alike have been impressed with Tate.

In the early Friday morning hours, Tate revealed that the Cleveland Browns had met with him, sharing similar sentiments.

"I had a great meeting with the Browns, Andrew Berry, the GM, head coach Todd Monken, and the receiver coach," Tate said. "We just talked ball. They got up there, and we talked ball. Put my film on, see what all I can remember."

Tate's mindset is something that makes him an intriguing prospect, and it's a part of his game that many people have overlooked. He rarely shows his emotions and is locked into the moment when out on the field. He's also not en egotisitcal talent, being able to share the field with other stars and make everyone around him better.

This past year, he opened up chances for his counterpart, Jeremiah Smith, to get open while he spread the field.

That incredible ability he has was backed up by Pro Football Focus's Dalton Wasserman, who labeled Tate as the "best deep threat in this draft," in a recent discussion. Wasserman's comments just add to the continued love for Tate by numerous individuals.

Another one of those individuals is Buckeye head coach Ryan Day, who, back during the 2025 season, said, “If there are two better receivers in the country, I’d like to see them."

Only time will tell if the entire league believes the sentiments so many share, or if he will be the first wide receiver off the board.

Tate will have a chance to instantly take a step to the next level in just a short few weeks at the draft. This year's will take place in Pittsburgh, Pa., from Thursday, April 23, to Saturday, April 25.