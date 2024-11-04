Ohio State Buckeyes' Linebacker Named As Semifinalist For Prestigious Award
The Ohio State Buckeyes' defense has completely flipped the script after the team's tough loss against the Oregon Ducks, thanks to the veteran leadership in the front seven.
One of the key contributors in the effort has been linebacker Sonny Styles, who was recently named as a semifinalist for the highly-acclaimed Butkus Award.
Styles, a former five-star safety that converted to a linebacker, has been electric this season. The Ohio native has recorded 52 total tackles in 2024 while maintaining a 78.6 run defense grade, according to PFF. Despite it being the first season for Styles at the linebacker position, he and longtime Buckeye Cody Simon have formed a dynamic duo throughout the season.
The last time Ohio State had a linebacker win the Butkus Award was back in 2007 with James Laurinaitis. He was one of two former Buckeye linebackers to ever receive the award, as Andy Katzenmoyer won it back in 1997.
Named after Hall of Fame linebacker Dick Butkus, the Butkus Award "is one of the elite individual honors, originally given each year to one player in college football: the most impactful linebacker in the game." Many recipients of the prestigious award have gone on to have incredible careers in the NFL, such as Eric Kendricks, Von Miller, and Luke Kuechly.
Along with Styles, Iowa's Jay Higgins and Indiana's Aiden Fisher are the two other players to make the semifinals in the Big Ten Conference. The Buckeyes' talented linebacker will have a four game stretch in the month of November to bolster his chances for the award.