Ohio State Buckeyes Star Reveals Shocking Announcement
Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles had an incredible season and had a very strong showing in the College Football Playoff, helping Ohio State win a national championship.
As a result, many expected the Buckeyes star to jump to the NFL.
However, Styles has revealed that he will actually be returning to Columbus for another season, via Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors.
Styles is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he racked up 100 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, six sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and five passes defended.
As part of an Ohio State defense that also includes upcoming draft picks like JT Tuimoloau, Jack Sawyer, Tyleik Williams and Denzel Burke, Styles sometimes got lost in the fog.
But there is no doubt that the upcoming senior played a vital role in the Buckeyes' championship run, with his signature performance coming during the Cotton Bowl when he rattled off nine tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble in a thrilling win over Texas.
Styles certainly would have drawn considerable attention had he entered the NFL Draft, so the fact that he is returning to Ohio State is fairly surprising.
But perhaps Styles wants to improve his draft stock and also make a run at a second straight national title, and this time around, he would be one of the primary lynchpins on the Buckeyes' defense.
Styles arrived at Columbus in 2022, but did not begin receiving considerable playing time until 2023. This past year was definitely his breakout campaign.