Ohio State Buckeyes, Stanford Cardinal to Battle in Winter Showcase
The Buckeyes are headed to the Bay.
Ohio State will travel to San Francisco to play Stanford in a Big Ten-Atlantic Coast Conference showdown Dec. 20, the Buckeyes announced on Monday.
The teams will be participating in the Invisalign Bay Area Women's Classic and will participate in a doubleheader also featuring a Creighton-UCLA duel.
Although the Cardinal play under 40 miles from the home of the NBA's Golden State Warriors, they will be returning to Chase Center for the first time since 2019.
Stanford will have several tough challenges ahead of them this season — not only with the Hall-of-Fame winningest NCAA basketball coach ever Tara VanDerveer retiring, but also with the Cardinal joining the ACC this season with the likes of Virginia Tech, Syracuse, Duke, Louisville and North Carolina State.
The Cardinal also lost 2024 conference Most Improved Player and Associated Press All-America honorable mention Kiki Iriafen to USC and reigning Naismith Defensive Player of the Year and AP First Team All-American Cameron Brink to the WNBA.
That's not to say the Buckeyes haven't gone through challenges of their own — former standouts Jacy Sheldon and Celeste Taylor both went pro, and Kevin McGuff saw three more of his former players enter the transfer portal. Ohio State did add Oregon guard Chance Gray and Kentucky big Ajae Petty, however.
The Buckeyes lead the all-time series against the Cardinal, 3-2.
Both games featuring Big Ten schools will be streamed on FOX Sports, with game times to be announced at a later date.