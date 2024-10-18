Ohio State Buckeyes Star Defender Raising Red Flags
Going into the season, Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Denzel Burke was widely viewed as one of the best in the country at his position. But now, the tide is starting to turn.
With the 2025 NFL Draft starting to peek over the horizon, some are actually beginning to become concerned about Burke's status as an NFL prospect.
Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski listed him as a player that is "trending down" in a recent piece and noted how vulnerable he looked during Ohio State's loss to the Oregon Ducks.
"Anyone watching the Ohio State defense against the Oregon Ducks couldn't help but notice cornerback Denzel Burke being beat on multiple big plays," Sobleski wrote. "Burke bit on underneath moves and got caught flat-footed in multiple instances. The potential first-round prospect has now raised questions about how he'll handle NFL-caliber receivers."
Burke landed a Pro Football Focus grade of just 41.7 against Oregon, surrendering eight catches for 179 yards and a couple of touchdowns.
That's not exactly what the Buckeyes expected from the do-it-all cornerback who has been impressing those in Columbus since his freshman campaign in 2021.
Through Ohio State's first six games of this season, Burke has logged 20 tackles, a couple of interceptions and a forced fumble.
He looked perfectly fine against inferior competition in the early stages of the year, but there is no question he looked out of his depth versus the Ducks.
Fortunately, there is still plenty of time for Burke to turn things around, and strong performances against upcoming opponents like Nebraska and Penn State could go a long way in the senior restoring his reputation.
But for now, Burke's standing as an NFL talent has taken a hit, even if it's only temporary.