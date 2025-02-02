Ohio State Star Reacts To Disappointing Chip Kelly News
The Ohio State Buckeyes pride themselves on developing talent for the next level. Apparently that applies to their coaching staff as well.
A week after learning that defensive coordinator Jim Knowles was leaving the program for the same role at Penn State, the team found out it would also be losing offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, who is expected to take an offensive coordinator job with the Las Vegas Raiders.
As unfortunate as the news may be for Buckeye fans, that's twofold for the Ohio State players who worked with closely with Kelly this past season. One of the team's biggest stars, wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, wasted no time voicing his disappointment in the news. It required just one word and an emoji.
It's safe to say Smith speaks for a number of his teammates when it comes to losing Kelly, who has been a mentor for Ohio State head man Ryan Day since the two first worked together at the University of New Hampshire in the early 2000s. Day also spent time on Kelly's staff for both his NFL head coaching gigs with the Eagles and 49ers in 2015 and 2016.
Bringing Kelly to Ohio State was a pivotal move for Day last offseason as he looked to embrace more of a CEO role with the program. The move paid off as Kelly helped lead the Buckeyes offense to through a dominant playoff run to a national championship. His unit scored 145 points across all four playoff games.
Despite the fact that the Buckeyes are less than two weeks removed from hoisting the National Championship trophy, there's no resting for Day as he bow has to work to fill both coordinator positions on his coaching staff. He has plenty of talented players on offense, Smith chief among them, to potentially help lure another notable name to Columbus.